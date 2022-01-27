Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.
NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $14.60.
Pear Therapeutics Company Profile
Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.
