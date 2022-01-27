Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,071,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,846,000. Pear Therapeutics accounts for 3.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 25.23% of Pear Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

