Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, reports. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

