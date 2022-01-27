Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.95

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and traded as high as $27.97. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 661 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 19.52%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 242,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

