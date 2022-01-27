Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 4.6%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 7,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 354,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 695,220 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 341,364 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 264,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

