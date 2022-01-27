Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 4.6%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 7,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 354,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 695,220 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 341,364 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 264,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
