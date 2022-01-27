Peter Hayes Acquires 20,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MHD opened at $15.36 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.