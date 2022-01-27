Peter Hayes Acquires 20,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MHD opened at $15.36 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

