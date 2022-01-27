Phillip Anthony Mcfillin Sells 100,000 Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of Vinco Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Vinco Ventures by 38.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

