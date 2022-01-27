PIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.95 or 0.06622700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,811.90 or 1.00243795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00051957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00050723 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars.

