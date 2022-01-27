Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PING. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

