Ping Identity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Ping Identity by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.