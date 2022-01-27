Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases 13,014 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $101.50. 4,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

