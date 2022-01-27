Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX traded up $8.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 158,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

