Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Carvana by 8.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.74.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $130.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

