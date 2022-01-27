Pinnacle Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up 1.9% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.46% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,999,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,756,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,336,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

AMR traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,228. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. The company had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

