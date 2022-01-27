Pinnacle Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.96. 33,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a twelve month low of $168.01 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

