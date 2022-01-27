Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,446,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.