Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up 1.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 1,325,016 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,188,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRGP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.50. 30,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $59.09.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.