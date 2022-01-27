Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 159,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,923. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

