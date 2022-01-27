Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 349 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.91. 86,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

