Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.29. 221,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316,626. The firm has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.29%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

