Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

