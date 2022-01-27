Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SMBK opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $453.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

