Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.
SMBK opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $453.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.72.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.