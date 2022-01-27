Piper Sandler Comments on Discover Financial Services’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

NYSE DFS opened at $117.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.96. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 161.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 114,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 70,343 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $2,100,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

