Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

