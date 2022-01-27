Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Shares Up 4.6%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.62. 30,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 15,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several research firms recently commented on BKBEF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

