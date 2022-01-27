Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading Down 5.5%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI) shares traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08). 2,643,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,252,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.57 million and a P/E ratio of -12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.03.

About Pires Investments (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

