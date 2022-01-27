Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,080 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 313,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.