Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PYTCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Playtech Plc engages in the development of software platforms and content for the online, mobile, and land-based gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment includes casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other.

