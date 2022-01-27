PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 8.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 15,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,505,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

PLBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. cut their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $15,945,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $9,411,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $9,334,000.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

