Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 137.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 20.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

