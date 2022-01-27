Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Plexus updated its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.98.

Get Plexus alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 87.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.