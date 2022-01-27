Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. Plug Power has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $70.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Plug Power by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.