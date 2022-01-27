Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.16. 62,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,217,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,647 shares of company stock worth $3,070,505. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,785,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,414,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 374.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

