PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.77 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.