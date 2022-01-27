Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 982.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

