Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

NYSE PBH opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.