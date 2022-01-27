Primas (PST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.44 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00292657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.