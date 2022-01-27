Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 75.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Insulet by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD opened at $199.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $197.31 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -442.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.90.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.