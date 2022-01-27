Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLCE. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLCE. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.