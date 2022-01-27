Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,986 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

