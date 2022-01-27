Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,552 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of HA stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.71) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.88 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

