Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,733 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $899.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

