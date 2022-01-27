Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,856 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

