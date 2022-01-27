Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 10,988.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSWW stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 1,568,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,196. Principal Solar has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Get Principal Solar alerts:

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.