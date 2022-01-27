Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $108.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,037. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Progressive alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.