ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRQR. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $106,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRQR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 468,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,959. The company has a market cap of $257.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

