ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 535,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,163,995 shares.The stock last traded at $69.47 and had previously closed at $71.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

