ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 5%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.35. 273,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,588,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

