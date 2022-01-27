Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

