Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $207.12 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

