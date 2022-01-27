Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.08 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

